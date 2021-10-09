Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $44,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $178.94 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

