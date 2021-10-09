Vesper Trading Down 18.5% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $32.60 million and $1.14 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00011344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,270,894 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

