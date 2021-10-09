Vexanium Achieves Market Cap of $4.99 Million (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Vexanium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vexanium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $153,037.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00141656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,954.48 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.20 or 0.06594587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vexanium

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

