Viacoin Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $62,413.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00327066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

