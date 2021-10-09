Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

