Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 629,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,434. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

