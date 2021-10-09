Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

