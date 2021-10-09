VIBE (VIBE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,360.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $6,360.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

