VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

CIZ opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

