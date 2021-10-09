VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.06 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.