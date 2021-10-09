VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CEY)

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CEY opened at $24.05 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.