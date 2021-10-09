VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

