VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.36

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 1.357 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRN opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $33.69.

