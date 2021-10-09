VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $72.44 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $75.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50.

