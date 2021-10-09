VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of CDL stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $59.17.

