VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $40.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

