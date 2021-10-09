VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $59.31 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

