VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
NASDAQ CSA opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $66.62.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
