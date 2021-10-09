Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,262,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,049 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 176.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

