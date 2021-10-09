Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

NYSE:XPO opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.