VideoCoin (VID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $74,344.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $90.03 million and approximately $74,344.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.