Vidulum (VDL) Trading Down 52% Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $250,153.80 and approximately $461.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 52% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

