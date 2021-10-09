VIMworld (VEED) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $48.22 million and $31,743.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

