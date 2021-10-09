Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95,314 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Visa worth $798,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 13.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 25.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.27. 3,735,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,322. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

