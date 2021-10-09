Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Trimmed by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after acquiring an additional 350,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 91,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,702. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

