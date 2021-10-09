VITE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.40 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $47.86 million and $41.40 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049732 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,023,083,185 coins and its circulating supply is 490,512,075 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

