VMware (NYSE:VMW) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMW stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.83. 1,807,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

