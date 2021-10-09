Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
