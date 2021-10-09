Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

