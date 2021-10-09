Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 69.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

