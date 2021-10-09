WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $581.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 101.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $187,384.16 and approximately $581.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 129.9% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

