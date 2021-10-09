Wagerr Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $4,893.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00329028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,062,681 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

