Wall Street Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 204% higher against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $14.50 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

