Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 4,614,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,979. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

