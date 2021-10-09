Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Chase as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,550 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $959.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

