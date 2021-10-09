Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 31,290 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

