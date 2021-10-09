Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,368 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of NMI worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 47.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in NMI by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 122.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 192,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

