Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 116,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

