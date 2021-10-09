Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,680 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of STL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 722,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.