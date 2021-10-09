Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Citi Trends worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. 170,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

