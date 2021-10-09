Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Investors Title worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

ITIC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.64. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495. Investors Title has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $194.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

