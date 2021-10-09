Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 108,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.