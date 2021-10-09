Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Vectrus worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. 21,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

