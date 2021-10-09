Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Arrow Financial worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $575.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

