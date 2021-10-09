Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Photronics worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 170,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $815.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,006 shares of company stock worth $1,066,721 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

