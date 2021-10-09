Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $1.57 Million in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FTS International during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTS International by 24,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,937. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). FTS International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Research analysts predict that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

