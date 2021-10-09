Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

