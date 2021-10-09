Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Thermon Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Thermon Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $578.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

