Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,804,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,120,000.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $65.78. 1,000,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHK. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

