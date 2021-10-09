Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 19,570 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Hawkins worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 111.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 99.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 575,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 92.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 125.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 130.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,944. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

